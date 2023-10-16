FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $3 million check for street repairs has been awarded to the community of Tranquillity in Fresno County by Assemblywoman Soria, officials announced Monday.

Officials say the funding is part of a total of $140 million in state investments that Assemblywoman Soria secured for the residents of Assembly District 27.

“Rural communities where our essential workers like farmworkers live are deserving of high quality and safe roads,” said Assemblywoman Soria. “I am pleased to help bring this critical funding to the residents of Tranquillity.”

The unincorporated and mostly farm-working community of Tranquillity has only had minor repairs to its streets, constructed in 1959. Officials say the investment, known as the Complete Streets Project, will create new sidewalks, driveways, accessible curb ramps, and new pavement treatment.

“This funding is a major boost for a series of road projects in Tranquillity that have been years in the making,” said Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco, who represents western Fresno County. “Along with the Tranquillity community, I am grateful to Assembly Member Soria for recognizing the worthiness of this road improvement plan.”