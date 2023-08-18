PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over $3 million was awarded to Paul Halajian Architects for the Porterville Public Library Project design while adding additional scope items, announced Porterville officials Friday.

At its meeting on Tuesday, officials say the Porterville City Council awarded the Consultant Service Agreement for the design of the Porterville Public Library in the amount of $3.2 million to Paul Halajian Architects.

In order to help ensure the succesful design and construction of the future library and future sports complex, which will be located adjacent to the library, officials say additional scope items were included in the consultant contract. Those items included a traffic study, sports complex master planning, and additional services, testing, and plans that are required and critical to the overall construction.

Information from the March 2023 Request for Qualifications and the 2021 Library Services and Facility Needs Assessment were used so that the design meets the goals of the project. The new library will provide a wide range of amenities with a robust variety of library services to the Porterville Community.

The planned 40,000 sf community library will provide new learning opportunities and state-of-the-art technology, full accessibility, and many green building components, as well as the adjacent Santa Fe Sportsplex will include lighted mini-pitch arenas and pickleball courts.