MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward is now being offered for information that helps lead to the arrest of a man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl earlier this month, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Tuesday, Merced police officials announced that a $3,000 reward is being offered through a local crime-fighting organization for information leading to the arrest of Dhante Jackson.

Authorities say Jackson has been on the run since Friday, March 11, when the body of 8-year-old Sophia Mason was discovered inside of his home near Barclay Way and M Street.

He is currently wanted on felony counts of murder and child abuse and has a warrant issued for his arrest.

While Jackson is known to live in Merced, officials say he was working in the Bay Area before the homicide took place.

Officers say they believe Jackson may be hiding in the Bay Area since he travels to the area often and has family that lives there.

He is described as 5’11”, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department at (209) 385-4725.

Tips can be provided to Merced Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-725-2420. You may be eligible for the cash reward if your information leads to Jackson’s arrests.