39-year-old woman arrested after high-speed chase in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Lemoore Police Department arrested a 39-year-old woman after a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour Monday.

Lemoore Police said they were in the area of N. Lemoore and Glendale avenues assisting with a traffic collision that had just occurred when a car drove through the area at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the car was identified as Tara Hofacker.

Police say they tried to stop Hofacker, but she sped off. A pursuit followed, reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour.

With help from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the Lemoore Naval Air Station Police they were able to get directions of travel that is when Hofacker drove off of the roadway into a dirt field colliding with a dirt embankment disabling her vehicle.

Hofacker was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail.