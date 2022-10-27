FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness.

According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues.

UPholdings, RH Community Builders, and the County of Fresno will turn the site into 141 units of permanently affordable housing.

Crossroads Village originally opened in February 2021 to give immediate longer-term housing to those experiencing homelessness and to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Crossroads Village was the only Central Valley recipient of an Accelerator Tier 2 award, officials say.

The Accelerator award, coupled with funding awarded under the No Place Like Home and Housing for Healthy California programs, will allow the County of Fresno and developers to fulfill the Home key requirements to develop the site into quality, permanent housing.

These apartments will include complete kitchens and private, exterior entrances and balconies. The renovations will begin in Spring 2023 and are expected to take 18 months to complete, officials say.