37-year-old woman found dead in Porterville identified

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Porterville on Monday evening, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of east Westfield in Porterville for an unresponsive woman around 5:30 p.m.  

Deputies said they found Reyna Castillo, 37, of Porterville, dead in her home. Deputies believe her death is suspicious.

An official cause of death is pending an autopsy

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (559) 802-9563 or (800) 808-0488.

