36-year-old with mental health issues reported missing in Tulare County

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man with several mental health issues was reported missing out of Tulare County on Friday, according to an appeal by the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 36-year-old Lionel Lopez lives in Earlimart but was last seen near the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office main jail in Visalia on Thursday evening. He is also familiar with Mooney Boulevard and the College of the Sequoias campus in Visalia.

Lionel Lopez is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5 foot 10 inches tall, 240 pounds, with a full beard and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and burgundy sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on 559-733-6218.

