OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old victim was stabbed Thursday night in Orosi, according to Tulare County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to the 12900 block of Palm Avenue around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived they found the victim in the road stabbed multiple times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Investigators say the suspect ran off shortly before they arrived on the scene.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.