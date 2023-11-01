REEDLEY. Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Reedley Police Department Investigations Unit says they have arrested 33-year-old Carlos Logan Ochoa.

Police say Ochoa was booked into the Fresno County Jail and charged with multiple felonies in relation to sexual abuse against three minor children. The three victims of Ochoa’s abuse in this case are all children between the ages of 12 – 15.

Reedley police say this is said to be an ongoing investigation and detectives believe there may be other victims involved in this investigation.

If you have information regarding this case of Carlos Logan Ochoa. please contact the Reedley Police Department Investigations Unit at 559-637-4250.