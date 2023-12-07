HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What is an empty plot of land now in Huron, is set to become 33 single-family homes for farmworkers, and a majority of the raw materials used in these houses will be hemp.

In a special ceremony Thursday, a handful of plots of land in the city near Walnut and Eighth streets were blessed before construction begins there.

The goal is to eventually the parcels into 33 single-family homes, specifically so farmworkers and their families can use them.

“The purpose is for low-income housing for ag laborers, field workers,” said Tom Pires, a hemp farmer who also owns 17 of the 33 parcels of land that are going to have homes on them.

He says the purpose behind it, giving farmworkers a place to stay, is motivation for him to build these homes.

“It encouraged me to do this. I thought about it and I thought, I want to be a part of that,” he said.

He along with Pacific Green CEO, Alonzo Valencia, grows hemp in the Central Valley.

Hemp will be turned into several key parts of the homes built here.

“Once we start seeing things like this. Initiatives towards sustainable crops like hemp, it’s largely beneficial,” said Valencia.

“[It] Has developed patented process for insulation in buildings, ” said Pires.

These homes could tackle a growing issue for farmworkers across the state who suffer from financial disparities, or insecurity.

“To find a municipality no less that has this commitment to doing this thing for the community, is a great, great — this is what we’re working towards,” said Rudy Arrendondo, the President of Farmworkers International.

Farmworker families will be selected as the homes get closer to completion.