32-year-old man killed with his dog in Highway 99 crash identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was killed along with his dog when his car hydroplaned and crashed into a tree Wednesday on Highway 99 has been identified.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a white Nissan lost control while driving in heavy rain on Highway 99, spun out and slammed into a tree.

He was identified as James Eagleton, 32, of San Francisco. His dog also died in the crash.

