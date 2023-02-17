MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – More than $31 million in state funding is being awarded to the City of Merced, according to city officials.

City Manager Stephanie Dietz announced Friday that Merced has been awarded more than $31 million in funding from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) in the first round of Multifamily Finance Super Notice of Funding Availability (Super NOFA) awards.

Officials say this award will provide funding to support the construction of affordable housing projects to offer approximately 264 new multifamily homes for individuals and families.

We thank Governor Newsom and HCD for this investment. This funding, along with the accompanying streamlined approval process, eliminates the need for multiple housing applications, allowing the City to focus on efficient solutions for the development of affordable housing in our community. Stephanie Dietz, Merced City Manager

The project is funded by $6.5 million in City matched funds, a $6.5 million allocation from Housing and Community Development Program, $44.1 million in additional federal and state funding, and $16.8 million in tax credits for a total project cost of $73.9 million.