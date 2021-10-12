31 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Thirty-one inmates in Tulare County tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said on Oct. 8, an inmate at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility reported feeling sick after returning from an appearance at Visalia Superior Court. This individual had been fully vaccinated and was wearing appropriate PPE while in the facility and at Court.

This inmate was tested for COVID-19 and the test results were positive. Further testing resulted in 31 inmates testing positive for COVID-19. Two of these inmates are showing symptoms and receiving appropriate medical care, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office said they immediately implemented protocols, which included, but were not limited to, contact tracing, testing, quarantine/isolation, and sanitization.

All affected inmates, as per protocol, have been placed in isolation.