$3,000 reward offered to catch Fresno bus attack suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $3,000 reward being offered to catch the person accused of attacking a man with special needs on a Fresno bus.

Police continue to search for 38-year-old Andrew Garcia, described as the suspect in the FAX attack.

The incident was caught on surveillance video in April. The video shows Nicholas Gilbreth, who has special needs, being punched in the face without provocation.

A friend of the victim recently donated $2,000 to the reward fund to catch the suspect, pushing up the total amount to $3,000.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrew Garcia is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

