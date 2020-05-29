300 food boxes handed out in Pixley; sheriff’s office plans a second event

PIXLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A drive-thru food giveaway in Pixley, which was hailed a success by organizers, will get a second run this weekend.

According to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and explorers passed out more than 300 boxes full of fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need. The event at the Pixley substation was carried out in partnership with the USDA and Seven Oaks Church.

The second giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Orosi Veterans Memorial Building.

