FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Friday in northwest Fresno, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

PG&E says 484 customers are without power near Figarden Drive and Bullard Avenues. The power outage was first reported around 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com.

PG&E says the cause of the outage was caused by an underground equipment failure and the estimated time the power could be restored is 5:00 p.m. Friday evening.

No other information about the outage or its cause was received from PG&E.