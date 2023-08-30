FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – In honor of Labor Day weekend, Circle K is offering drivers 30 cents off gas – but only for three hours.

Over 5,000 Circle K locations across the U.S. will be offering 30 cents off per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 – including a number of them in the Central Valley.

These are the following locations offering the discount in the Central Valley (from north to south):

1021 Shaffer Rd: Atwater, CA

410 N Mercey Springs Rd: Los Banos, CA

1704 E Pacheco: Los Banos, CA

2549 Blossom: Dos Palos, CA

247 E Olive Ave: Fresno, CA

1234 N Peach Ave: Fresno, CA

21998 Colorado Rd: San Joaquin, CA

2790 Whitson Rd: Selma, CA

1665 W Hanford-Armona Rd: Hanford, CA

2140 E Prosperity Ave: Tulare, CA

428 Skyline Blvd: Avenal, CA

The company added they will also have a 50% deal on food and drinks from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a discount for car washes and electric vehicle charging. Officials add that gas will be up to 30 cents off per gallon in certain states, in accordance with applicable laws.

More details on “Circle K Day” can be found by clicking here.