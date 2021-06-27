3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have identified the 3-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself in a Fresno home on Saturday.

The boy has been identified as Bryson Vang of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:30 a.m. on Saturday police received a call for a gunshot wound victim near W. Clinton Avenue.

Officials say that officers learned that the victim was a 3-year-old boy and it appeared that the incident was a self-inflicted accident.

According to authorities, the boy, now identified as Vang, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police say the gun used in the incident was registered.