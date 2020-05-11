3 women killed in early morning crash in Tulare County

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three women died in a crash in Tulare County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m near Avenue 256 west of Highway 65.

The CHP said the driver of a 2005 Ford failed to stop at a stop sign and for unknown reasons abruptly rotated in a clockwise direction and crashed into an olive tree ejecting the driver and a passenger.

All three were occupants were killed.

They were all 21 years old, according to CHP. Two were residents of Visalia and the third of Lindsay.

Alcohol consumption may have been a contributing factor in the cause of this collision, CHP said.

