FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teens were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a rollover crash along a highway in Fresno Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says at about 11:30 p.m. they responded to a rollover crash along Highway 99 near Central Avenue.

Upon arrival, investigators determined a Chevy Silverado truck was traveling southbound on Highway 99 in the number two lane alongside a Toyota truck that was in the number three lane.

For reasons yet to be determined, officials say the Chevy swerved, side-swiping the Toyota, and off the embankment.

Authorities say the truck rolled over through an electric fence, crashed into two RVs owned by RV Country, and ejected a girl.

The ejected girl sustained major injuries while the 17-year-old male driver and other teen sustained moderate and major injuries, according to authorities. All were transported to a local hospital.

CHP says the occupants in the other truck reported no injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation.