3 suspects arrested caught with over 50 stolen credit cards and other items, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects accused of stealing over 50 credit cards, including multiple checks and blank checks among other items, were arrested on Monday, according to Kings County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the area of 12th and Idaho avenues in Kings County to investigate a call regarding a vehicle burglary.

When deputies arrived on scene, officials say a man was working in an orchard when a Kia Optima drove up next to his work vehicle.

Authorities say the man told deputies he saw multiple people get out of the car and begin rummaging through his work truck. According to officials, other workers in the area also saw the incident take place and began yelling at the suspects.

After this, deputies say the suspects got back into the Kia and fled the scene. Officials say the victim told deputies several personal items were missing from his truck when deputies responded to the scene.

According to Kings County Sheriff’s Office officials, a deputy responding to the incident spotted the Kia later that day and conducted an investigative traffic stop.

Detectives say the suspects were detained and as deputies continued investigating, they located over 50 credit cards with various names on them, multiple checks, blank checks, burglary tools including a shaved key, brass knuckles, a window punch, personal documents of various people and five ounces of meth.

Deputies say they also located a dozen credit cards issued under the names of a husband and wife from Southern California. According to investigators, deputies called the wife and were told that she was trying to figure out how credit cards were being opened under her and her late husband’s last name.

Authorities say it was later determined that a home owned by the family in Kern County had been burglarized, resulting in several credits cars being opened at several banks.

Detectives say Santiago Ramirez, Rebecca Hobbs and Margret Witzig were booked into the Kings County Jail on a handful of charges listed below:

Transportation of a controlled substance

Sales of a controlled substance

Poession of fictitious instruments

Felony theft

Identity theft

Mail theft

Possession of burglar tools

Being under the inflence of a controlled substance

According to deputies, Witzig was also charged with bringing contraband into the jail and Ramirez had a prior conviction of a “serious violent felony, was on active CDC parole and was charged with a parole violation.”

Authorities say Ramirez’s bail was set at $80,000, Hobbs was set at $105,000 and Witzig’s was set at $70,000.