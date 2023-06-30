FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years ago, the “It’s More Than Just a Backpack” program asked hundreds of students at Martin Luther King Junior Middle School in Madera to write one essay a year to be eligible for a scholarship to Fresno State.

Students had to start writing their essays in seventh grade up until their senior year to be eligible for the scholarship.

“These kids were seventh graders when they started and now they are graduating seniors all, three are heading to Fresno State, and all three are heading into the medical field,” said Prince Marshall, Assistant Superintendent of Student and Family Support Services.

These scholarships were funded by United Way and its donors, and in collaboration with Fresno State, and Madera Unified.

On Friday, three out of the 15 students who met the requirements were given a scholarship ranging from $10 to $40,000 dollars based on their financial need.

And unlike other scholarships which are based on GPA, these were based on something else entirely.

“I never even asked the students what grades they had, what I wanted was to focus on students who number one have overcome obstacles and who really were being courageous and bold in the work they were doing and the way they lived their lives,” said Lindsay Fox, President, and CEO of United Way, Fresno, and Madera Counties.

One of those students who received a scholarship on Friday is Aixa Martinez, who was born in Mexico and is the first one in her family to go to college.

After being denied into certain programs throughout high school which would have helped her gain more experience in the nursing field, she says she’s always had to worry about her immigration status.

“This was going to be an obstacle in my life that I was always going to have to face and that was always going to hold me back,” said Martinez.

But with all the challenges she faced as a first-generation student in the United States, today brings tears of joy and relief.

“It just shows how much all of my work has paid off every single day that I do something, all the classes that I take all of the academics, everything it really paid off,” said Martinez.

Now these three students are set to begin their first semester at Fresno State this Fall.

All of the organizations that helped make these scholarships possible will continue to support and assist these students in various ways at Fresno State.