FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the rising costs of secondary education, a local medical practice is offering to help offset costs with the chance of free wisdom extraction for three Central Valley students.

Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center says they are launching its seventh annual Wisdom For Wisdom program.

The program aims to help with the burden of the costs of college by providing free wisdom teeth removal surgery to three local students in need.

Fresno, Clovis, Reedley, Madera, and Visalia area students with financial challenges and are in need of wisdom teeth extractions can apply through June 8.

Officials with the program say that it costs about $2,000 to get your wisdom teeth removed if you don’t have dental insurance.