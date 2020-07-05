3 rescued from blaze burning through 2 southeast Fresno homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people were rescued early Sunday morning from a fire that burned through two southeast Fresno homes, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
The blaze was reported around 1:15 a.m. at a house along Recreation Avenue, near Chestnut and Church avenues. A caller reported hearing people screaming inside.
Flames from the burning home had spread to a second home as firefighters pulled three people out of the adjacent home, the fire department said.
There is no word on the extent of damage sustained to the homes in the blaze or if anyone was injured in the rescue.
No other information was immediately available.
