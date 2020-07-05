KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

3 rescued from blaze burning through 2 southeast Fresno homes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people were rescued early Sunday morning from a fire that burned through two southeast Fresno homes, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported around 1:15 a.m. at a house along Recreation Avenue, near Chestnut and Church avenues. A caller reported hearing people screaming inside.

Flames from the burning home had spread to a second home as firefighters pulled three people out of the adjacent home, the fire department said.

There is no word on the extent of damage sustained to the homes in the blaze or if anyone was injured in the rescue.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know