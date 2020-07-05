3 rescued from blaze burning through 2 southeast Fresno homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people were rescued early Sunday morning from a fire that burned through two southeast Fresno homes, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported around 1:15 a.m. at a house along Recreation Avenue, near Chestnut and Church avenues. A caller reported hearing people screaming inside.

Flames from the burning home had spread to a second home as firefighters pulled three people out of the adjacent home, the fire department said.

There is no word on the extent of damage sustained to the homes in the blaze or if anyone was injured in the rescue.

No other information was immediately available.

Engine 8 reporting heavy fire from the first structure spreading to a second home, fire crews have pulled three people out of the adjacent home and cleared the home the fire started near, your #fresnofirefighters are checking for injuries and continuing to battle the blaze pic.twitter.com/fXCbXnOg78 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) July 5, 2020

Fresno Fire on scene of a reported house fire, reporting party stated they can hear people screaming inside, Engine 8 first on scene taking command, going into rescue mode and requesting additional resources with a 2nd alarm#fresnofire pic.twitter.com/n5ZtxpUzZQ — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) July 5, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.