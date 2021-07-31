3 people killed in Fresno County after crashing into tree

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people have died after crashing into a tree on Saturday morning, according to Fresno CHP officials.

Officers responded to the area of W. Rose and S. Elm avenues around 4:30 a.m. for a solo vehicle traffic collision.

CHP says upon investigation, a 35-year-old man from Caruthers was driving south on Elm Avenue in a Ford Expedition at an unknown speed before the crash.

According to officials, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford allowed the vehicle to drive off the roadway where it then collided with a large tree and overturned onto its side.

CHP says the driver and passenger were partially ejected from the vehicle and a second passenger was also located inside the Ford upon investigation.

Authorities say all three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene and none of them were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials say it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.