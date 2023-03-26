TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies in Tulare County are working quickly to rescue the occupants of a vehicle near Corcoran, as they are stranded and trapped by floodwaters from recent storms.

A spokesperson for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel have been deployed to get three people and a dog to safety.

The spokesperson also says that the driver ignored road closure warning signs and attempted to, unsuccessfully, drive their vehicle through the flooded roadway.

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Images shared by the Sheriff’s Office show the party in a light-colored SUV completely surrounded by muddy floodwaters that rise at least halfway up the vehicle’s exterior.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is reminding drivers to heed warning signs and take road closures seriously to help avoid situations like this from occurring.

Additionally, he is reminding motorists in that area that Highway 43 in Tulare County is closed all the way south to County Line Road.

The National Weather Service offers information on safe driving in hazardous conditions that can be found here.