3 people displaced after fire destroys home, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Fresno on Sunday morning, according to Fresno Fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a residential fire around 12:30 a.m. near University and Fruit avenues.

When arriving on scene crews say they found flames burning through the back of the home.

Officials say firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly but described the house as damaged and unlivable.

While investigating the incident, crews determined the fire was caused by an electrical problem in the house.

No injuries were reported by firefighters and crews were at the scene for approximately two and half hours.