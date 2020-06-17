3 missing Madera teenagers may be in Fresno, officers say

From left to right: 13-year-old Danitza Castillo, 13-year-old Anjalina Morales, and 14-year-old Gael Gomez (images courtesy of Madera Police)

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers reported missing from Madera may be in the Fresno area, according to police.

Madera Police posted on Facebook Wednesday that 13-year-old Danitza Castillo, 13-year-old Anjalina Morales, and 14-year-old Gael Gomez may be together in the Fresno area. The three are described by officers as runaway juveniles.

Anyone with information on the teenagers’ whereabouts is asked to call 559-675-4220.

