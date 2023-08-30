LEMOORE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A Central Valley Native American tribe is endowing $3 million to bring back West Hills College Lemoore’s Native American studies curriculum for future students.

The Tachi-Yokut tribe’s contribution means a lot to teachers, and they know how important it is for our area.

“Look at where we live, first of all, this is their home. We are visitors here,” said Rene Paredes, a History teacher at West Hills College Lemoore.

Paredes used to teach the Native American studies courses at the community college, before attendance dropped. She is glad it will be returning.

“I think it’s great to have self-awareness for the people who, native people their history has been taken from them. This history is not, this isn’t ancient history, we’re not talking about the Romans here. In this valley we’re talking 150 years ago, this was a lake, and it was theirs,” she said.

Robert Jeff is the Vice Chairman of the Tachi Tribal Council.

“We knew the help that we provide is also going to be a help that they provide as well. It’s a good feeling knowing that our community college is connecting to us because we’ve been isolated for so long,” Jeff said.

There were a lot of questions from the tribal council when the $3 million price tag was announced.

“It’s hard for our people to get out there but knowing that we’ve got Native American studies right here in our backyard, right here in Lemoore,” Jeff said. “I mean that’s — for me and my little kids that is a blessing for us because I know they don’t have to go too far to get the education they need.”

The college’s next step is to hire ethnic studies faculty members, so down the line, they can ultimately offer an ethnic studies degree program.

“It would also hopefully draw more native american students to the college, to be part of the program and learn their heritage and so that we can be able to support them too,” said James Preston, President of the West Hills College, Lemoore.

The college says they have partnered with the tribe on several occasions. This was years of planning to try and make these returning Native American courses a reality.