

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three juveniles were arrested in Visalia Monday night after a short pursuit, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say at 10:25 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Shannon Parkway and Court Street.

According to police, the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle drove into the grass area of Fairview Village Park where three juveniles abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a home.

All three juveniles were located by responding officers and taken into custody and transported to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.