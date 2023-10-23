FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were injured after a driver who suffered a possible medical emergency at the wheel crashed into a pedestrian and one other car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials received the call around 11:40 a.m. of a pedestrian down. When they arrived it appeared that the pedestrian was panhandling on the off-ramp.

Officials say it looked like the driver of a truck was going east on Herndon Avenue and accelerated across the center median, continued to the off-ramp, and collided with the pedestrian. The driver then went off the off-ramp and went through a fence surrounding the Costco off Herndon and Blackstone avenues and ended up hitting an SUV that was backing out.

Based on witnesses’ accounts, officials say that this incident may have been a medical episode.

The pedestrian sustained moderate to major injuries and the drivers were taken to a local hospital.

According to officials, no drugs or alcohol appeared to be a factor in this crash.