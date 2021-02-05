3 injured in central Fresno house fire Friday morning

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people were injured in a house fire Friday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Fire.

The fire started around 9:30 a.m. near Dennett and Arthur avenues.

Fresno Fire said when fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames from the back of the house.

The fire started after a resident was using a soldering iron burned his hand and dropped the hot item on the bed, according to Fresno Fire.

A smoke alarm alerted the residents and they were able to escape. Two people were transported to the hospital a third was treated at the scene and released. Several chickens died in the fire.

Firefighters say the damage is significant and the residents won’t be able to stay in the home.