3 injured after vehicle collision in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A traffic collision injured three and left a car on its side Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. near Chestnut and South avenues in Fresno County.

CHP officers said two cars collided after one vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way in the intersection. Three people were injured in the crash and their injuries are described as moderate to major.

Officers said alcohol is not suspected as a factor in this incident.