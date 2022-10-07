TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have tracked down and arrested three gang members for the murder of a Woodville man earlier this week, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they were called around 4:45 p.m. on October 4 to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived they found 41-year-old Manuel Chavarria of Woodville shot and deceased in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store.

Deputies say that through their investigation, detectives found evidence identifying 24-year-old Matthew Isaiah Aguirre, 38-year-old Paul Ojeda, both of Woodville, and 18-year-old Arturo Isaiah Tienda-Maldonado of Hanford as suspects in the murder.

According to deputies on Friday, October 7, detectives served warrants in Tulare and Woodville and arrested Aguirre and Ojeda as they were trying to leave their homes. Tienda-Maldonado was tracked down to a retail store in Hanford, where he was also arrested. All three suspects face murder charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Hector Rodriguez or Detective Jose Melendez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.