FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A federal grand jury indicted three Fresno County residents Thursday, for conspiracy to sell fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

The United States Department of Justice says Gilberto Arteaga, 41, of Fresno; Juan Castro, 48, of Sanger; and Shannon Calhoun, 53, of Sanger are facing legal troubles for conspiring to sell 6-and-a-half pounds of fentanyl pills and 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

Court documents show that law enforcement first began investigating Gilberto Arteaga in the spring of 2023. It was at that time authorities believe he was trafficking fentanyl between Mexico and California. More recently on July 15, authorities say they spotted Shannon Calhoun’s car crossing into Mexico and then returning back to California hours later.

The following day, on July 16, agents say they found Calhoun’s car in Fresno, next to Arteaga’s car, so they stopped and searched the vehicles and that’s when the meth and pills were located.

As a result, officers arrested Arteaga, Calhoun, and Juan Castro.

The DOJ says that if convicted, the defendants could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and up to a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a program designed to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas as well as identify wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers.