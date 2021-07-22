3 football coaches fired from Coalinga team after ‘physical misconduct with a player,’ district says

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three high school football coaches were fired after “physical misconduct with a player” according to a release Thursday from the Coalinga-Huron Unified School District.

According to a news release from the district, three football coaches from the district had been fired as of July 16 after reports surfaced of “inappropriate physical contact” between a football player and the coaching staff.

Officials from the district say that when the allegations surfaced. safety protocols were activated and an internal review of the incident was launched. Additionally, the district says a “thorough impartial investigation of the incident was then conducted by a highly trained outside investigator.”

The fired coaches will be replaced as soon as possible and preseason football practices began Wednesday, said a news release from the Coalinga-Huron Unified School District.