FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was taken into custody after a fire that created two others ignited Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say shortly after 12 p.m. they responded to an area near Bluff Avenue and Riverview Drive for a reported fire at the river bottom.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported they found a grass fire initially the size of a football field slowly burning but was not threatening any structures.

Fresno Fire says this incident posed an interesting challenge in that the embers from the initial fire ignited two others, creating three separate fires. Crews were able to successfully extinguish the fire.

Fire investigators say while the cause is under investigation, they were told a suspicious man was in the area and has been taken into custody by law enforcement.