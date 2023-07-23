FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department was kept busy Saturday as they responded to three different structure fires that either displaced or injured someone.

Firefighters say the first fire came in around 1:30 a.m. at 2721 East Madison Avenue where they found a vacant two-story structure engulfed in flames. They received initial reports that homeless people were believed to be inside, but no one was found inside during their search.

Fire crews say multiple utility lines dropped down making conditions unsafe to continue their search. During the firefight, one firefighter had to be transferred to a local hospital for evaluation after receiving a secondary to heat-related injury. They have since been released and are expected to make a full recovery.

Fire officials say the second fire call came in just before 6:00 a.m. at 1033 North Roosevelt Avenue for an attic fire. When it comes to attic fires, crews try to salvage as much as they can before dropping the ceiling to remove the burning debris and get it out of the house.

Firefighters deemed the damage was extensive enough that the home was no longer occupiable. As a result, two people were displaced.

The third call came in 12 hours later around 6:00 p.m. when fire crews say they responded to a house fire near Shaw and Marks Avenues. Because the fire was across the street from a fire station, crews were able to respond quickly.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they encountered a cooking fire that spread from the stovetop, to the cabinets, and into the attic. Though the damage was caused mostly to the kitchen and hallway, the fire reached utilities leaving no gas or power to the home.

As a result, fire officials say the three occupants were displaced.

Fresno fire says all of those displaced have been put in contact with Red Cross and no other injuries were reported.