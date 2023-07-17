CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI on Friday, during a DUI checkpoint, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The DUI checkpoint was held on westbound Shaw between Clovis and Minnewawa. avenues.

Officials say along with the three drivers arrested for DUI, 14 Driver’s had license Violations. 868 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 487 were screened, according to police.

Police say funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Police say to report a suspected DUI driver, dial 911.