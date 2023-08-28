VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family of five escaped a fire and their three dogs were rescued from a fire in Visalia early Monday morning.

According to the city’s fire department, crews were called at around 1:50 a.m. to the 2100 block of South Conyer Court for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find flames coming from the home. The fire was contained – and the family escaped and their three dogs were rescued from the backyard of the home.

A total of six units and 20 personnel responded to the fire and the incident required a second alarm call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.