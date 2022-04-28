FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three dogs were rescued following a mobile home fire in Fresno on Thursday, after a smoke detector alerted neighbors to the situation.

The call was received around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the area of W. Olive and N. Marks avenues. According to the Fresno Fire Department, crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming out of the front of a double-wide mobile home.

After extinguishing the fire, crews say only the front third of the home was damaged by the flames while the rest of the structure only suffered smoke damage. The two people who live there were not inside the home at the time of the fire, but it was later established that three dogs were rescued from an outdoor enclosure on the front porch.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.