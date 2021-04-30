3 detained after firearm shown inside Fashion Fair, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Three people are detained after police say they brandished a firearm inside Fashion Fair mall in Fresno on Friday.

The incident began shortly before 4:00 p.m. when police say there were three men in the mall who were asked to leave because they were smoking. As the suspects were leaving, one of them exchanged words with another group inside the mall – resulting in the suspects showing that they had a gun.

According to Fresno Police, the suspects exited the mall and were arrested in the parking lot. The three suspects told officers they were from Oakland.

No one was evacuated during the incident and police say no businesses were disturbed.

Officers say the suspects will be charged with weapons violations.