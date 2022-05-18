FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were detained after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase happened after officials say a deputy tried to stop a car and take a wanted felon into custody near Barstow and De Wolf avenues.

Deputies say the driver refused to pull over, leading to a chase.

During the chase, deputies say the driver reached speeds of 80 miles per hour before he crashed near Barstow and Temperance avenues.

Deputies and officers from the Clovis Police Department surrounded the car and detained two men and a woman.

Officials say the woman and the two men had active warrants.