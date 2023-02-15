LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people died in a rollover crash Tuesday near Los Banos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says a person from Long Beach was driving a Mercedes eastbound on Highway 152 west of Hilldale Road around 4:00 p.m. At the same time, a driver in a Toyota Tacoma was going westbound on Highway 152 west of Hilldale Road.

According to CHP, a driver in a Toyota Highlander was also going westbound on Highway 152 directly beside the Tacoma. Officers say the driver of the Mercedes lost control of his vehicle, causing it to travel across the dirt median of Highway 152. CHP says it overturned directly on top of the Toyota Tacoma and caused debris from both vehicles to strike the Toyota Highlander.

The driver of the Mercedes sustained major injuries and was flown to a local hospital. CHP says all three occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were pronounced dead at the scene. All occupants of the Toyota Highlander were not injured. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to CHP.