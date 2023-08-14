VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people are dead following an early morning crash in Visalia on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3:45 a.m. officers got a call of a crash involving a Ford F-350 pickup that overturned on Highway 198 westbound, just east of Plaza Drive.

According to investigators, the pickup truck was being driven on Highway 198 westbound, approaching Plaza Drive. For unknown reasons, CHP says the driver allowed the truck to veer off the south road edge, into the gravel median. The driver abruptly turned the vehicle to the right, back onto the roadway, subsequently losing control.

The truck veered off the north road edge of Highway 198 westbound and overturned several times.

Officers say the driver and one passenger were unrestrained and were ejected during the crash. The right front passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

All three occupants of the Ford F-350 died during the crash. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.