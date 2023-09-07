FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the midst of the launch of popular fall flavor Pumpkin Spice everywhere, Nothing Bundt Cakes is offering a chocolatey alternative until Sunday, company officials say.

Now through September 10th, customers can order the chain’s OREO Cookies & Cream in personal Bundtlet-sized treats as a temporary pop-up flavor option. It features the Nothing Bundt Cakes classic white cake baked with OREO cookie pieces and topped with the bakery’s signature cream cheese frosting.

It can be purchased in person, curbside, or for local delivery at the Central Valley’s three stores in Clovis, Fresno, and Visalia.

