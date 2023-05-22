MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A series of closures along the San Joaquin River have been announced by Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Sheriff Pogue, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni and Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke have all issued river closures in their respective counties, effective at 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Sheriff Pogue says he believes there is a significant risk to the public who choose to recreate along the San Joaquin River. Sheriff Pogue is issuing an emergency closure on the San Joaquin River from Millerton Lake/Friant Dam south along the River to the Merced County Line.

Officials say this closure relates to any outdoor activity along the river or on the river including fishing, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, diving, and any water sports.

Anyone found on the river during this emergency closure could be arrested for a violation of Entering a Closed Area (Penal Code Section 409.5), which is a misdemeanor, according to authorities.

“The river is dynamically changing from day to day,” said Sheriff Pogue. “With this emergency closure, we are safeguarding not only the public but our Sheriff’s Deputies, Firefighters, and EMS providers from the hazard of getting into the water trying to save someone.”

With the large snowpack in the mountains, officials say managers at Friant Dam are making calculated decisions regarding outflows to the San Joaquin River day to day. This causes the river to change very quickly from one day to the next.

Sheriff Pogue says one cubic foot of water is almost the size of a basketball; on the San Joaquin River, there are around 9,000 basketballs flowing downriver each second.

An additional concern is the water temperature. As of this weekend, officials say monitoring stations below Friant Dam were reporting water temperatures around 51 degrees.

Officials say most people begin to lose fine motor skills after being in 51-degree water for 10-15 minutes, then to the point of exhaustion or unconsciousness within an hour.