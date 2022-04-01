FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Several people, including three children, have been hospitalized following a crash on Highway 99, officers say.

The crash occurred on southbound Highway 99 just north of Clinton Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol officials, a truck collided with another vehicle leading to a collision with two other cars.

The passengers in one of the vehicles all sustained injuries, including the three children officers say were in the back seat. Two of those children are listed as in critical condition. The parents sitting in the front seat suffered moderate to major injuries.

They were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The use of drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash.