CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital after being involved in a three-car collision after midnight Saturday in Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the deputy was stopped at the Willow and Nees stoplight facing Nees when two cars coming west down Nees collided at the intersection. One vehicle was pushed north, crashing head-on into the deputy’s car.

The deputy was then transported to the hospital and released a short time after.

Clovis Police say one of the drivers, a 25-year-old woman, involved in the crash was detained for DUI. They discovered both drivers involved had been hanging out earlier that night.