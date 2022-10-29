FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three babies whose lives were cut tragically short, are now in their final resting place thanks to a local non-profit.

The Garden of Innocence Project makes sure abandoned and identified children who pass away receive a loving goodbye. Because of their generous efforts, three baby boys were laid to rest Saturday at Mountain View Cemetery in Fresno.

Garden of Innocence volunteer Ryan Murry said, “it’s a time for the community to come and celebrate these children and give them a normal service… we give them a name and write a poem for them.”

On Saturday, Jaxson, Race, and Sean were celebrated and loved by members of the community.

Participant Aiden Darling said, “I believe these children’s lives matter as much as anyone else’s and honoring them is the least we can do.”

The memorial began with a procession composed of several law enforcement agencies and religious groups. The boys’ palm-sized caskets were then brought in and passed from each participant’s hands.

In this moment Jaxson, Race, and Sean received the love and affection they had been deprived of in their lives.

Parents who participated say the service has a lasting impact.

Edward Mayo, Sergeant of Fresno Sheriff’s Office, said, “quite frankly it’s made me a better father a better husband, and a better grandfather.”

After multiple songs, poems, and prayers, the boys were placed in their forever homes alongside other children in the garden.

As mourners said their final goodbyes, flower petals were scattered among the garden.

The Garden of Innocence holds these ceremonies twice a year and is open to the public.

Organizers are in need of blankets and beanie babies. Donations can be dropped off at the Mountain View Cemetery.